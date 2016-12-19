Lending The Ticker

NAFCU changes name to National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions

Effective Jan. 1

December 19, 2016
Brena Swanson
The National Association of Federal Credit Unions announced it is changing its name to the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions effective Jan. 1, 2017.

The association is a direct membership association for federally insured credit unions, with a mission to assist, educate and inform its member credit unions to help them grow, and help grow the credit union industry. 

According to the association, it updated the name to reflect that all the association’s federally insured members now have full voting rights and the ability to serve on the NAFCU board of directors.

The release noted that in September, NAFCU’s membership approved the board’s unanimous recommendation to amend the association’s articles of incorporation to give federally-insured, state-chartered members full membership.

“While our name change reflects our mission to serve all federally insured credit unions, our focus remains the same,” said NAFCU Chair Richard Harris, president and CEO of Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union. “We remain committed to providing the best in advocacy, education and compliance assistance at the federal level.”

NAFCU’s logo and acronym will stay the same to preserve the association’s brand recognition.

Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com

