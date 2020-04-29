CoronavirusReal Estate

Zillow gives employees the option to work from home through end of the year

Several real estate companies pivot to new work strategies

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in many employees working remotely as stay-at-home orders have caused public places and businesses to close.

Last week, Zillow CEO and Co-Founder Rich Barton took to Twitter to announce that Zillow employees would be allowed to work from home through the end of 2020.

Zillow is working through office re-opening plans now and expects that to be a gradual process over many months. “We want to make sure employees are supported and have the flexibility and visibility to manage their lives with work in these uncertain times,” a Zillow spokesperson said.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two months and have watched our teams pull together from their homes to keep the company moving forward. This situation has dramatically changed how we envision our future of work and we expect this experience will influence our decisions going forward.”

Other companies have pivoted to new strategies as well. Keller Williams moved its workforce to virtual, Realtor.com has launched livestream open houses, Compass has launched virtual real estate tools, and Century 21 will be launching its live stream open houses later this week.

A Realtor.com spokesperson told HousingWire that collaboration with virtual tours and livestream open houses have been to the benefit of consumers.

“As we move forward, we’ll always put the health and well-being of our employees first,” the spokesperson said. “And we will follow the guidelines of public health officials before making any decisions about when our staff is invited to return to their offices. Different employees in different locations have different needs, and we’ll be responsive to all of them.”

Keller Williams Vice President of People Leslie Vander Gheynst said that the shift to accommodate COVID-19 has barely, if at all, impacted the company’s productivity, despite employees working remotely. Gheynst said that communication and transparency is key.

“As our leaders are clear on expectations, results, and goals, we shifted to become a work-at-home labor force rather seamlessly,” Gheynst said. “As everyone is dealing and experiencing this pandemic differently, we are giving people the space and support they need individually.”

All of this despite some states beginning to open up this week, with a few even allowing in-person real estate showings.

Most Popular Articles

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Mortgages in forbearance do not need to be paid back all at once

Borrowers in forbearance will have to repay their missed mortgage payments one way or another, but there appears to be a growing number of borrowers who think they have to repay all their missed payments in one lump sum, either because they’re confused about their options or because that’s what their mortgage servicer told them. But that’s not actually the case, according to the two biggest sources of mortgage financing in the country.

Apr 27, 2020 By

Latest Articles

buy a home
[PULSE] Renters need help now – Here’s how to deliver it

The one-third of American households who rent their homes are facing unprecedented pressure from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Without immediate help, families will face either eviction or crippling unpaid rent bills.

Apr 29, 2020 By and

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please