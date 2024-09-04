Artificial intelligence is already a tool in Zillow’s search experience, and now the company is adding natural language capabilities to it.

Zillow’s existing AI search capabilities already allowed for surfacing homes on the basis of things related to the home itself. Now the AI can search by commute times, affordability and “nearby points of interest.”

For example, a user can type in “homes within 30 minutes of downtown Dallas” and it will show options, and it can do so whether the user’s query includes typos, shorthand language, or misspelled words.

The added functionality is available as of today on Apple’s iOS and Android, with a rollout to Zillow.com coming soon.

“From streamlining the home search to personalizing the user experience, Zillow applies AI in practical ways to help people get home,” said Josh Weisberg, Zillow’s senior vice president of artificial intelligence in a statement. “Search is one of the bedrocks of our platform, and we’re always improving it to make it easier for users to find homes that meet their unique needs.”

Zillow has been proactive about leveraging AI to improve aspects of its platform. The company first implemented its “natural language search” feature in January 2023, allowing users to search using regular language instead of simple filters.

In June 2023, the portal launched the Listing Showcase tool, which uses AT to help agents improve their listings. Howard Hanna Real Estate Services partnered with Zillow to add the tool, which allows agents to produce original brand presentations and properties by generating things like high-resolution images and interactive floor plans.

This year Zillow launched an open-source AI tool called Fair Housing Classifier that uses large language model technology to identify potential violations of the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Zillow’s Rich Barton announced on the company’s second-quarter earnings call that he was stepping down as CEO. Jeremy Wacksman, who served as COO under Barton, was promoted to CEO.