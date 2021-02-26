What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions that more companies in the mortgage industry are turning to. Download this white paper for more.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Mortgage

Why do mortgage rates need to cool down?

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami explains.

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami joins the HousingWire Daily podcast to talk about why low mortgage rates need to end. During the interview, HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath interviews Mohtashami on his most recent article, “We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market.”

In his opinion piece, Mohtashami states, “For 2021, we need to root for a repeat of what happened in 2013-2014 and 2018-2019. Home prices have caught up to per capita income, just like what we saw in 2002. However, mortgage rates are lower today, and demographics better. I feared this could be the case and it’s part of why I wrote the Chaos Theory for HousingWire back on Feb 3, 2020. I wrote that if COVID-19 hit us, stocks, the economy, and bond yields would fall, and this means mortgage rates would go down with it.”

Listen to the full episode here or below and make sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Below is the transcription of the interview. These transcriptions, powered by Speechpad, have been lightly edited and may contain small errors from reproduction:

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

