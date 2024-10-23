Who’s winning the home equity war?

According to ATTOM’s third quarter 2024 Home Equity and Underwater Report, 48.3% of mortgaged residential properties in the U.S. are considered equity rich. In the first quarter of 2024, homeowners across the U.S. saw a remarkable surge in their equity, gaining an impressive $28,000 on average. According to CoreLogic, total home equity skyrocketed to an astounding $33.8 trillion by May 2024—up from just $19.5 trillion in 2019, marking a staggering 73% increase. With the first mortgage market in a state of flux, the competition for consumers’ home equity business has reached unprecedented levels.

This sets the stage for an exhilarating showdown: Who will emerge victorious in the home equity battle?

In this latest HousingWire Research report, you’ll discover:

The driving forces behind this intense competition as independent mortgage banks (IMBs) and financial institutions—think community banks, regional banks, and credit unions—compete for market share.

Strategies to boost your home equity volume and stay ahead of the curve.

The challenges and opportunities that await lenders who recognize the critical need to expand their home equity offerings.

