Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
739,434+7,024
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.64%0.01
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
MortgageTechnology

FirstClose reveals new feature to help consumers consolidate debt faster

The company says the new debt consolidation feature has boosted conversion rates by more than 10% in early trial runs

Mortgage data and workflow solutions provider FirstClose is launching a new feature for its automated home equity point-of-sale system. The Austin-based company has added the Digital Loan Product Wizard to the system, according to a recent announcement. 

The new feature will help customers to quickly consolidate high-interest mortgage debt. Borrowers can determine down payment amounts, monthly payment limits, and interest rates for home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) or home equity loans with a five- to 10-day closing process. Early trials of the feature yielded a 10% increase in applicant conversion rates.

“Credit card, auto and student loan debt are currently at all-time highs, and so it is not surprising that debt consolidation is the fastest-growing category in home equity lending,” FirstClose chief product officer Ramiro Castro said in a statement. He referred to a recent report from the Mortgage Bankers Association, which showed that debt consolidation accounted for 33% of the use cases for home equity loans funded in 2023. 

“Our new debt consolidation feature lets consumers get a real sense of what they could save by paying off higher interest debt and do it on a self-serve, no pressure basis,” Castro added.

Customers must enter basic information — including their name, date of birth, address and loan purpose — to access the feature and map out the details of a new loan. Eligible debts include construction loans, personal loans, credit cards, auto loans and student loans. The Digital Loan Product Wizard performs a soft credit pull to present available levels of home equity. 

The company partners with the three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — to pull accurate credit reports via the FirstClose platform. Consumers can choose specific credit lines to pay off, input a down payment amount and select a preferred monthly payment. 

From there, the Digital Loan Product Wizard lets borrowers select several HELOC and home equity products to evaluate through several third-party institutions—including Evolve Mortgage Services and American First Credit Union. The tool then sends consumer information to a lender to start the underwriting process

FirstClose emphasizes that the technology is not designed to replace traditional loan officers but to facilitate a smoother, more informed borrowing experience. The announcement also reflects a recent effort from FirstClose to expand its reduced turn times in home equity lending. In July, the company partnered with Neighborhood Credit Union to streamline the lender’s home equity operations. 

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

morecash_unsplash
Without action, cuts to Social Security benefits could induce higher elder poverty rates 

If Social Security benefits are cut, older Americans could fall into poverty more quickly, according to a new report from CNBC.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please