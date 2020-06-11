Washington D.C-based Paragon Title looking to hire

Many companies continue to hire amid the pandemic as the unemployment rate declined 13.3% in May. One of those is Paragon Title, which is looking to add five to six employees to their real estate settlement staff.

Founded in 1981, Paragon has roots in the metro D.C. area. Since their founding they have performed over 60,000 settlements in Washington, D.C, Maryland and Virginia, the company said.

“We are a client-focused company, which means our primary goal is providing unmatched customer service and a smooth settlement process,” the company said. “We provide a variety of easy-to-use online tools and resources to help buyers and sellers prepare for settlement.”

In addition to providing settlement services, Paragon is active in the Realtor community – regularly performing seminars to keep the agent population on the cutting edge of all new laws and contract forms.

Paragon stuck to that cutting-edge mindset by offering no-contact curbside closings at both their Washington, D.C. and Maryland locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive-up option allows homebuyers to close with a Paragon attorney outside their car answering questions and witnessing signatures as needed. The curbside closing also offered virtual conferencing options allowing agents, LO’s, and advisers to be present.

The 33-person company is currently looking for title processors and post-closers with one year of title service.

To apply to be part of the Paragon Title team click here.

