Warren, on Biden’s shortlist for VP, specializes in skewering bank CEOs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is a former Republican from Oklahoma who later in life turned into an East Coast Democrat. She might be on the verge of making another transformation: from the Senate to the White House.

Warren is on the shortlist for the No. 2 spot on the Democratic ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee for the presidential election in November. When asked by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow during an April interview if she would accept the role if Biden offered to her, Warren responded with a firm “Yes.”