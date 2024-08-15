Voxtur promotes Ryan Marshall to CEO

Real estate technology company Voxtur Analytics Corp. announced this week that Ryan Marshall was promoted to the role of CEO. He previously served as the company’s chief operating officer and chief product officer.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Voxtur,” Marshall said in a statement. “With the overwhelming support of our shareholders, employees, and clients, we are poised to build on our successes and address the challenges from the past. My focus will be on fostering regular communication, transparency, and accountability as we work together to realize Voxtur’s full potential.”

Ryan Marshall

Marshall was also previously the CEO of Benutech, a real estate data and technology firm, and joined Voxtur in 2021 when it acquired Benutech. He has “a wealth of experience within the U.S. mortgage industry” and “brings to the table a deep understanding of the Company’s operations, market dynamics, and growth potential,” Voxtur explained in its announcement.

Voxtur serves investor, lender, servicer and government agency clients throughout North America with offices in Tampa and Toronto. It is implementing a new strategic vision known as “OneVoxtur” to better align its various business units that include data analytics, capital markets, property tax assessments, and valuation and settlement services.

Outgoing CEO Gary Yeoman, who will remain with Voxtur as its chairman, said that Marshall is well positioned to lead the company in its efforts to innovate, grow and enhance shareholder value.

“We are excited about the future of Voxtur under Ryan Marshall’s leadership. He has strong client relationships and valuable experience in mortgage technology,” Yeoman said in a statement. “I have collaborated with Ryan for the last two and a half years and know first-hand that his experience in product development, platform development and profit-driven data business models will allow Voxtur to flourish.”

In April 2021, Voxtur acquired appraisal management software firm Anow in a deal worth $30.5 million. “The Anow appraiser-first model benefits all value-chain participants from lenders to consumers and reinforces our vision of the Uberization of the entire real estate transaction,” Yeoman said at the time.

About a year later, Voxtur paid $101 million to acquire Blue Water Financial Technologies, a mortgage servicing rights trading platform. Voxtur said that it planned to combine Blue Water’s software-as-a-service platform for capital markets with its own portfolio of real estate solutions.

Late last year, Voxtur sold its appraisal management division to Accurate Group for $30 million, including $26 million in cash paid upon closing.