HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Servicers, are you prepared for hurricane season?
Servicers, are you prepared for hurricane season?
We can’t wait to see you at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
We can’t wait to see you at HW Annual Oct. 3-5
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Finance of America’s Steve Reich on advising borrowers in today’s market
Finance of America’s Steve Reich on advising borrowers in today’s market
Mortgage

UWM unveils alternative to traditional lender title process

UWM also announced UClose 3.0 and Safe Check at AIME Fuse on Saturday

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) CEO Mat Ishbia announced three initiatives for brokers at AIME Fuse on Saturday. The most impactful may be an alternative to the traditional lender title process, called TRAC. Ishbia said his company has hired attorneys to review title and closing docs, make sure the title is clear and then help facilitate the closing process.

Ishbia said brokers leveraging attorney opinion letters (AOLs) through TRAC could save borrowers up to $1,100 on purchase loans and about $800 on refis.

Ishbia also announced the roll out of UClose 3.0, an enhanced version of UWM’s UClose 2.0 platform, which was launched in 2018. The new platform will allow brokers to choose from three closing options: in-person, hybrid or a virtual close. Ishbia said it will now take only minutes to move from clear to close to final closing using the new version.

“UClose 3.0 and TRAC are changing the way we do closings,” Ishbia said in a press release. “These exclusive offerings will allow for a faster, cheaper and more efficient experience for all parties involved. Brokers now have access to a more streamlined platform that will guide them through the closing process step-by-step with more transparency, smarter technology and increased control.”

Ishbia also announced Safe Check, which will allow borrowers to get an appraisal waiver pre-check before submitting their loan. This is a soft-pull credit check that will help them move ahead in the process without initiating trigger leads to brokers’ competitors.

In April, Fannie Mae announced that it would be accepting written opinion letters from an attorney in lieu of a title insurance policy “in limited circumstances.”

According to the announcement, lenders “must ensure the loan is covered by either a title policy issued by an acceptable insurer (including any required endorsements) or a title opinion letter issued by an attorney.”

Fannie’s conditions for using an AOL are that it comes from an attorney who is properly licensed and has malpractice insurance covering title opinions “in an amount commonly prevailing in the jurisdiction.” In addition, AOLs must be addressed to the lender and all successors-in-interest, be commonly accepted in the property’s jurisdiction, provide gap coverage for the duration between closing and recordation, and include certain other information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Homepoint CEO Willie Newman
Homepoint hits the ‘reset’ button HW+

“We feel like we’ve done what we need to navigate the environment,” Homepoint’s president and CEO Willie Newman said in an interview Friday.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please