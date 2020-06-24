UWM now offering VA loan program with mortgage rates as low as 2.25%

United Wholesale Mortgage announced a new VA loan program Wednesday that offers borrowers an interest rate as low as 2.25% for both purchase mortgages and refinances.

Last month UWM rolled out a new loan program that offered borrowers an interest rate as low as 2.5% for both purchase mortgages and refinances.

For context, as of June 18, we reported that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 3.13%, down from 3.21% the prior week.

UWM is both the nation’s biggest purchase mortgage lender and the largest wholesale lender, meaning it doesn’t lend directly to borrowers. It works directly with independent mortgage brokers, who can in turn offer these low rates to their customers.

By offering conventional 30-year fixed rates to veterans in the 2.25 to 2.375% range, UWM said it intends to “support veteran borrowers in one of the strongest purchase seasons on record due to pent up demand created by COVID-19.”