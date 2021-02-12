A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit

In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

How to Measure eClosing Success
How to Measure eClosing Success

This webinar translates digital closing benefits into concrete metrics that will help you measure ROI. You’ll even learn how the right digital closing tech plays a critical role in your success.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment

Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Mortgage

United Wholesale Mortgage moves to dismiss broker lawsuit

Lender says the three plaintiffs were "churning" loans

United Wholesale Mortgage has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by three independent mortgage brokers last year whom the lender accused of “churning.”

The Pontiac, Michigan-based wholesale mortgage lender filed a motion this week saying that the three named brokers – Rishi Bhasin, Anne James and Nelson Otero – were among the 75 brokers it found to be abusing an early pay off provision (EPO) to bank more commissions.

“In 2020, UWM became concerned the EPO period was not effectively curbing the potential for churning,” Miller Law Firm PC wrote on behalf of UWM. “(The company) noticed a tiny (number) of its independent brokers were refinancing loans three to five times faster than industry standards.”

Crain’s Detroit first reported on the motion to dismiss.

The drama began just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to cripple the nation. On March 12, 2020, UWM executive Allen Beydoun appeared in a video sent to the roughly 100 mortgage brokers he claimed were responsible for higher-than-industry-average prepayment speeds. 

How to Diversify Your Brokerage to Weather Economic Hardship

Diversification is one approach brokerages can adopt to help ensure stability in unavoidable times of uncertainty, work to protect their revenue and – ultimately – financially weatherproof their business.

Presented by: Motto Mortgage

Beydoun said that the brokers were “making a negative impact” on prepayment speeds in the wholesale channel by refinancing “three-to-five times faster than the entire market.” He characterized it as “churning,” and said that United Wholesale Mortgage determined it was a combination of higher individual compensation plans, doing no-cost loans, or potentially charging the borrower a higher rate initially to set up a refinance later on. 

Later that month, UWM changed its policy so that brokers couldn’t refi out of UWM loans that were less than 365 days old without paying back the commission or 1% of the mortgage (whichever was greater). 

Bhasin, James and Otero say UWM improperly applied the EPO to loans retroactively, punishing them for loans that were still in the pipeline and had conformed to the previous 180-day standard.

“They’ve got contractual obligations just like everyone else has,” Scott Glovsky, the plaintiffs’ attorney, told HousingWire in December. “Just because they’re a large corporation doesn’t mean they get to cheat on the deal. The contract that they drafted has terms on them. They’re required to comply.”

UWM has called the lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, as “frivolous.”

In its motion, United Wholesale Mortgage lawyers said the firm amended its early payoff provision for a small percentage of brokers who they accused of churning. “UWM made this contractual change to protect consumers,” its attorneys wrote. “Within months of this contractual amendment, the vast majority of affected brokers changed their behavior and were returned to the 6-month EPO.”

Bhasin, James and Otero are seeking damages between $10,000 and $77,000 in unpaid commissions.

UWM, which works with over 11,000 mortgage brokers, went public last month at a valuation of $16.1 billion. It hauled in a record $182 billion in mortgage originations in 2020, with profits topping $3.37 billion.

In the first quarter, the wholesale lender is projecting closed loan volume between $52 billion and $57 billion, and a total gain margin of between 200 and 235 basis points, which would be a significant increase over the 95 bps from the first quarter of 2020, but lower than that of the fourth quarter.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
The last stand for forbearance housing market crash bros?

The primary reason I believe the crash thesis of the housing bubble boys turned forbearance crash bros will fail is that jobs are coming back. The employment gains started last year and have continued. We have gained more than 12 million jobs – and that was not in the forecast of the housing bubble boys.

Feb 08, 2021 By

Latest Articles

spring summit
Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari to speak at Spring Summit

Tech giant Blend’s CEO and co-founder Nima Ghamsari will join Mike Cagney at HousingWire’s Spring Summit March 4 to discuss the mortgage disruption outlook.

Feb 12, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please