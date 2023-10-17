Truv integrates with nCino’s Mortgage Suite to simplify income verification

Employment data solution firm Truv has a new integration with cloud banking provider nCino.

This latest integration will allow lenders who use the nCino Mortgage Suite to benefit from Truv’s ability to instantly verify income and employment for most of the U.S. workforce. It will help mortgage lenders make smoother, faster underwriting decisions, Truv said.

“Any time the mortgage experience does not meet the elevated demands of today’s consumer, lenders risk fallout,” Kirill Klokov, CEO at Truv, said in a statement. “Our partnership with nCino mitigates that risk by removing friction from the income and employment verification step to accelerate application conversation rates without increasing default risk.”

Ben Miller, executive vice president of U.S. Mortgage at nCino, said that the partnership was giving lenders “a fighting chance to get more loans to the closing table.”

Truv also has a partnership with verification provider Xactus.