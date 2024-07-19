Troy Palmquist to lead eXp’s growth and product marketing efforts

eXp Realty announced Friday that it has named Troy Palmquist as its new vice president of growth and product marketing.

According to the announcement, Palmquist will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at attracting, recruiting and retaining top-tier real estate agents.

He will also oversee the promotion of various eXp divisions, including commercial and land and ranch, along with leading a team of product marketers, who will be tasked with ensuring eXp agents have access to the industry’s best program and products.

“Troy’s leadership and deep understanding of the real estate industry will be invaluable as we continue to scale our marketing strategy and support our agents,” Wendy Forsythe, eXp Realty’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “His passion for the industry and agent success aligns perfectly with our mission and values.”

Palmquist had previously served as eXp Realty’s director of growth in California, after his teamerage DOORA Properties joined eXp Realty from white-label brokerage firm Side in October 2023.

“I am honored to be part of eXp Realty, a true category disruptor in the real estate industry,” Palmquist said in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and innovation, and to support our agents in achieving their highest potential. It’s amazing how one conversation can change your life. I am incredibly grateful for the leadership at eXp and I love being part of this company.”

Palmquist, who has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, started his career at a small Southern California boutique brokerage. He then moved on to a RE/MAX office in Marina Del Ray, California, before joining the first West Coast outpost of Engel & Völkers in Santa Monica.

Palmquist also founded The Address, a boutique brokerage in Ventura, California, which he led for nearly five years before selling it in 2022 and eventually founding DOORA Properties.