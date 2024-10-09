Top agents boomerang back to Coldwell Banker Realty

A pair of top-producing agents are returning to Coldwell Banker Realty. On Wednesday, the brokerage announced that Leominster, Massachusetts-based Lynn Walsh and Charlotte-based Victoria Speer are coming back to the firm.

Walsh departed Coldwell Banker Realty in April 2024 to join Lamacchia Realty, but she recently made the decision to return. “I’m very excited to be back and working with my esteemed colleagues,” Walsh said in a statement.

Walsh cited Coldwell Banker Realty’s marketing programs as one of the reasons for her return. She has more than 25 years of real estate industry experience, and she specializes in lake properties and new construction. Additionally, she has experience in commercial real estate transactions.

In 2023, she closed 57 transaction sides for a total of $29.979 million in sales volume. This earned her the No. 23 spot in Massachusetts for sides in the 2024 RealTrends Verified Rankings.

“We are excited to welcome Lynn back to the Coldwell Banker Realty family. She is a true professional who inspires her co-workers and prides herself on providing exceptional service to her clients. I look forward to supporting Lynn as she continues to grow her business with Coldwell Banker Realty,” Allison McIntyre, the vice president and managing broker of the company’s Leominster and Westford offices, said in a statement.

Speer, the self-proclaimed “Million Dollar Listing Queen,” also announced her return to Coldwell Banker Realty on Wednesday. She spent the past few years leading a top team at The Agency.

“Coldwell Banker is a leader in the luxury real estate space,” Speer said in a statement. “Its Global Luxury network connects top dealmakers across the globe and its marketing program sets the bar for high-end properties. I knew this was the best move for my clients, and I was won over by the supportive and knowledgeable leadership at Coldwell Banker Realty in Charlotte.“

The Charlotte-based agent has dealt with her share of luxury listings over the years, twice setting the record for highest-priced home sale in the North Carolina hub. Most recently, in 2020, she set the record with the sale of a $7.5 million estate on Lake Norman.

“Victoria’s title as the ‘Million Dollar Listing Queen’ is no exaggeration. She has a true passion for luxury real estate and has earned her reputation as a tenacious advocate for her clients who deeply understands the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers,” Lance Branham, the managing broker for Coldwell Banker Realty in Charlotte, said in a statement.

Like Walsh, Speer has 20-plus years of experience in the industry. She is a certified home stager with experience in both residential and commercial real estate.