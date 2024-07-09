Lamacchia Realty continues acquisition spree with Berkshire Dream Home

Massachusetts-based Lamacchia Realty is continuing its expansion. The brokerage announced Tuesday that it has acquired Dalton, Massachusetts-based Berkshire Dream Home for an undisclosed sum.

Berkshire Dream Home was founded in 2014 by Andy and Sarah Perenick. According to the release, in was the top firm in Berkshire County for transaction sides in 2022 and 2023.

“Getting to know Andy years ago and then watching him and Sarah build Berkshire Dream Home into what it is today has been a joy. They built an amazing company and now to have that company be a part of Lamacchia Realty is a special honor for which I am very grateful,” Anthony Lamacchia, the broker-owner of Lamacchia Realty, said in a statement. “Andy, Sarah and all the agents and staff are wonderful people, and I am thrilled to have them with us and to extend our company’s reach to the beautiful Berkshires in Western Massachusetts. I have no doubt that together we will be even stronger and will serve all the clients and Realtors even better.”

In addition to Perenicks, three staffers and 22 agents will be joining Lamacchia Realty through the acquisition. This brings Lamacchia Realty’s agent count to 660, up from 470 agents a year ago, according to the company.

“I could not imagine another company that is a better fit for our office. Lamacchia’s focus on training coupled with his implementation of systems that increase efficiency is second to none,” Sarah Perenick said in a statement. “However, most importantly, Anthony’s focus on company culture and dedication to growing in a team atmosphere aligns with what we’ve been working toward for the past several years.”

This marks Lamacchia Realty’s seventh acquisition in Massachusetts in the past 12 months. These acquisitions have included Easton-based Briarwood Real Estate, Auburn-based Emerson Realtors, Springfield-based Sears Real Estate, Falmouth-based Foley Real Estate, Fall River-based Right Choice Real Estate and Seekonk-based Keystone Property Group.

In addition, the firm announced in late-June that Massoud Atallah, the former senior vice president of sales, development and M&A at Anywhere, was joining Lamacchia Realty to serve at its senior vice president of business development.