Anywhere senior executive makes the move to Lamacchia Realty

Massoud Atallah is leaving Anywhere Real Estate to join Lamacchia Realty. On Friday, the Anthony Lamacchia-helmed firm announced that Atallah had recently joined Lamacchia Realty as its new senior vice president of business development.

According to the new release, Atallah will focus on agent recruiting and retention, with a goal of growing the firm in both New England and Florida.

“I am very excited to have Massoud on board with us and I know he will bring us to much higher heights faster than we could go without him,” Lamacchia said in a statement. “Not only is he widely respected by every Realtor that has worked with him, but he also has a lot of knowledge in the merger and acquisition space, so I know he will fast track us on a lot of those initiatives. I first heard Massoud’s name almost twenty years ago and it’s been nothing but good feedback ever since. I am grateful to have him on our team now.”

Prior to joining Lamacchia Realty, Atallah served as senior vice president of sales, development and M&A at Anywhere since May 2023. Despite only a little over a year at Anywhere, Atallah is no stranger to the real estate conglomerate, as he began his career in 2001 as an associate broker at Coldwell Banker before becoming a senior vice president there in 2011 and a regional vice president for the Greater Atlanta region in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to join the Lamacchia team and eager to leverage my experience to help expand on the solid foundation already in place. What truly attracted me to Lamacchia Realty is its vibrant culture and the exceptional support it offers to its sales associates,” Atallah said in a statement. “The company’s commitment to its people and relationships is truly inspiring. Getting to know Anthony and his leadership style was equally influential in my decision.”

Lamacchia Realty has grown significantly over the past several months through various M&A deals, including that of Sears Real Estate, the family brokerage of National Association of Realtors president Kevin Sears.

Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lamacchia Realty serves clients in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Florida. In 2023, the firm closed 3,500 transaction sides for a total sales volume of $1.78 billion, according to the 2024 RealTrends Verified rankings.