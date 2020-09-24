Time is almost up to nominate your Tech Trendsetter!

For the second year in a row, HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters award will recognize 50 individuals in the technology industry. The award highlights the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

Nominations opened at the beginning of September, and will close September 25, 2020 — so you better get nominating!

Each year, HousingWire recognizes the top technology companies in the housing finance space with the Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate. Now, with Tech Trendsetters, we have the opportunity to recognize the individuals behind the technology and innovation.

The ideal candidates are executive, product and technology leaders who have played a key role in bringing innovative solutions to market for their clients. Particularly during this pivotal time for the housing industry as we enter a new era of modernization.

While technology is changing the housing industry as we know it, it is the people behind the tech that are really driving that change.

Submit your nominees today before time is up!