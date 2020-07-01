MagazineMortgage

How UWM captured the wholesale market

The journey to the top

Wholesale

“There will be no layoffs,” United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia said on a call in early April with his team. “I will sleep on your couch before I lay anyone off. We’re going to do this together. If this month sucks, and next month sucks, I don’t care. No one is losing their job. No one on this call is losing their job.”

Ishbia spoke these words during the middle of some of the most volatile months that the housing industry has ever seen – months that threatened the jobs of more than 36 million Americans, and turned the lights out at some companies for good. 

Layoffs became commonplace and furloughs were expected. But not at UWM. Ishbia promised the economic crisis would not touch the company and its employees, saying, “They’re part of my family. You can’t cut family.”

“Could we have saved money? Yes,” Ishbia said. “Could we have made more money? Yes. Could we have made different changes? Yes – we could have done a lot of things. But that’s not who we are.”

Ishbia explained that as a CEO and owner, he can take a cut to his income or even take no income at all with more ease than members of his team working at an hourly wage.

The UWM team, even through the crisis, remained focused on its mission. And its secret to success rang out from every team member as they emphasized the company’s focus on culture and people, technology and its partnership with brokers.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

Here are the top 10 mortgage lenders of 2019

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau released its annual report on Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data on June 24 with reports from 5,496 financial institutions. Here’s a look at the companies that originated the largest amount of home loans.

Jun 25, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Wholesale lenders special reports

Wholesale lenders are stepping up to provide the tech and expertise mortgage brokers are looking for in their lender relationship.

Jul 01, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please