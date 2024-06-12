The Real Brokerage announces vendor, service program to aid agents

Fast-growing real estate firm The Real Brokerage announced the launch of its Real Partners program on Wednesday. Real Partners is a group of preferred vendors, tools and services for Real agents to utilize.

“Our mission at Real is to provide our agents and teams with a platform of possibilities from which to reach their full potential,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement.

“Real Partners takes this idea one step further by providing a framework that empowers agents to align with some of the best and most innovative service providers and offer an even more comprehensive set of tools to our agents to help them grow their businesses.”

The program currently consists of 10 businesses: Assistantly, Curaytor, Dee Signs, DocuPost, Haven Financial, Lofty, Luxury Presence, Institute of Luxury Home Marketing, Revive and Sierra Interactive.

These firms provide an array of services including listing, marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), accounting and document distribution solutions.

According to Real, all of the businesses in its partner program have been hand-selected by the firm. The brokerage is still accepting applications for its partner program.