The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers

As 2022 rapidly approaches, industry experts are gathering to give an industry update on all things servicing. Join us for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic Senior Leader, Advanced Delivery Engines Sapan Bafna and Pete Carroll, CoreLogic executive of public policy and industry relations, will be joined by Meg Burns, Executive Vice President of the Housing Policy Council and Mike Blair, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of LoanCare to lead a discussion on what should be included in every servicer’s playbook.

Panelists

Frank Nothaft

Chief Economist,

CoreLogic Meg Burns

Executive Vice President,

Housing Policy Council Sapan Bafna

Senior Leader, Advanced Delivery Engines,

CoreLogic

Mike Blair

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer,

LoanCare Pete Carroll

Executive, Public Policy & Industry Relations,

CoreLogic

Sponsored by: CoreLogic