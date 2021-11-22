The key to implementing non-QM products
The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers

As 2022 rapidly approaches, industry experts are gathering to give an industry update on all things servicing. Join us for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year. 

CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic Senior Leader, Advanced Delivery Engines Sapan Bafna and Pete Carroll, CoreLogic executive of public policy and industry relations, will be joined by Meg Burns, Executive Vice President of the Housing Policy Council and Mike Blair, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of LoanCare to lead a discussion on what should be included in every servicer’s playbook.

Panelists

Frank

Frank Nothaft
Chief Economist,
CoreLogic

Meg

Meg Burns
Executive Vice President,
Housing Policy Council

Sapan

Sapan Bafna
Senior Leader, Advanced Delivery Engines,
CoreLogic

Mike-Blair

Mike Blair
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer,
LoanCare

Pete

Pete Carroll
Executive, Public Policy & Industry Relations,
CoreLogic

Sponsored by: CoreLogic

