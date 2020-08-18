Across the nation, people are spending more time in their homes than ever before due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Homeownership allows individuals to design a space where they live, work and perhaps homeschool their children. Women no longer feel they have to wait until marriage to buy a home, compelled to create their own sanctuary, means of self-expression and financial wealth through homeownership.
The attraction to homeownership for women changed during COVID-19
New study shows women make 85% of home-buying decisions
