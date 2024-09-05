The Agency to launch coaching network on Mark Cuban-backed streaming platform

The mood in the real estate industry has been gloomy since it was rocked by the $418 million settlement of antitrust lawsuits by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in March, but brokerages are pulling out all the stops to change that.

The latest is The Agency, which will launch a “live coaching network” designed to equip agents with best practices and positive vibes during a time of intense uncertainty. Named after The Agency’s CEO, “The Mauricio Umansky Network” will provide real estate professionals with weekly and monthly live question-and-answer sessions, coaching and giveaways.

The network will reside on Fireside, the Mark Cuban-backed interactive streaming platform that allows brands and influencers to connect with fans and consumers. Umansky’s network goes live on Sept. 16.

“Working every day with my daughters and the entire Umansky team has been an incredible blessing and truly exciting experience,” Umansky said in a statement. “It took a lot of time and hard work to reach this point. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my own experiences and lessons learned with aspiring entrepreneurs, real estate professionals and my entire community through this unprecedented network.”

The network will give real estate agents direct access to Umanksy and his team, who will provide skills training, group coaching, and free items such as products, tickets to live events and meet-and-greets.

The Agency is the latest brokerage to offer coaching for all agents, regardless of affiliation, as they seek to adapt to the new real estate environment while creating more feelings of positivity.

The Real Brokerage created a “playbook” in August that gives agents guidance on navigating the new rules mandated by the NAR settlement. It includes videos, tools and other resources to make sure they’re complying with the rules.

Also last month, white-label brokerage Side launched PartnerUp Coaching, a platform that connects agents with experienced mentors in the industry, including those not in the Side broker network.

At the Tom Ferry Summit in Dallas last week, the host passed along positivity and hype during his trademark high-energy event, in addition to tips and role-playing lessons from star agents across the country.