Side opens its coaching program to all real estate agents

White-label brokerage Side is joining several other real estate firms in launching educational resources that are available to agents across the industry.

On Thursday, the firm announced the launch of PartnerUp Coaching, a platform that allows agents to learn from other top agents in the industry. The next round of courses begins on Sept. 9, 2024.

While PartnerUp Coaching is now open to agents regardless of their brokerage affiliation, a pilot version of these coaching services was previously available to Side partners. Some of the live courses are still available only to Side agents, but five of the 10 coaches who lead classes have opened their courses to all agents.

“There is no one in the industry better positioned to coach top agents than other top agents,” Side President Steve Capezza said in a statement. “Side is known for holding our agent partners to extremely high standards, and out of our community of extraordinary professionals, we have hand-selected a group of coaches who will deliver incredible value to the industry at large.”

The classes that are available to all agents in the industry include:

Scaling Your Boutique Team

Breaking into the Luxury Market

SCALE: Mindset, Vision, Strategy & Culture for Building Your Ultimate Company

Stress-Less Sales: Mastering Communication & Tactical Empathy

Buyer Broker Agreement? Oh Crap!

Up-Leveling to a Top Listing Agent and Profit Powerhouse: Strategies for Maximizing Profit and Building a Successful Business

These courses will be taught by Anthony Marguleas, the founder of Amalfi Estates; Brett Jennings, founder of Real Estate Experts; Danielle Lazier, founder of Vivre Real Estate; Kelli Griggs, founder of Navigate Realty; and Zaid Hanna, founder of Real Estate 38.

The Side agent-exclusive course offerings include:

Rent to Riches

Top 1% Realtor Playbook

Sales Agent Secrets: Basics to Brilliance

Maximize Your Real Estate Productivity

Elevate Your Practice: Build Efficiency, Transform Your Business & Earn What You Deserve

The professionals leading these courses include Brian Tran, founder of Fifty Hills Real Estate; Ed Barreto, founder of Level Up Real Estate Consulting and managing partner at Kinetic Real Estate; Guillean Arradaza, the co-founder of Kinetic Real Estate; Mark Data, founder of Sac Platinum Realty; and Rica Ruiz, founder of Meraki Real Estate.

“Side is the only brokerage provider in the industry that requires its primary customers, our founding partners, to meet high qualification thresholds,” Capezza said. “PartnerUp Coaching makes it easier for those top tier agents to share their secret sauce with a much wider audience, elevating the entire industry in the process.”

The PartnerUp Coaching platform is part of Side’s PartnerUp Program, a suite of professional development and income-generating programs available to the Side community. In addition to mentorship, Side community members enrolled in the program also have access to both in-person and virtual networking events.