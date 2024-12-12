Travis Kessler will retire from his role as CEO and president of the Texas Association of Realtors. The organization also announced that executive vice president Mike Barnett will succeed Kessler effective April 1, 2025.

Kessler, a 48-year real estate industry veteran, served as Texas Realtors’ CEO and president for 14 years. Jef Conn, the trade group’s chairman, praised Kessler for ushering Realtors and their clients toward success.

Travis Kessler

“Travis Kessler is an exemplary leader who has been a driving force in helping REALTORS and their clients across Texas achieve success,” Conn said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to serve with an industry icon like Travis, whose dedication and contributions to the Texas real estate industry have left a tremendous legacy.”

“It’s been an absolute privilege to have served in the leadership for Texas REALTORS for so many years, and I know the organization is in good hands,” Kessler said.

Texas Realtors experienced growth across several key areas under Kessler’s leadership. The organization grew its membership roster from 75,000 to 115,000 during his tenure. Kessler also directed the implementation of several professional development several — including the eight-month Texas Realtors Leadership Program.

Kessler also held leadership roles across several other Texas-based Realtor associations. One of these includes a 12-year stint as CEO of the San Antonio Board of Realtors from 1997 to 2010, according to his Linkedin profile. The executive acquired plenty of recognition for his work — including a spot on Real Estate Almanac’s Swanepoel Power 200 list of real estate’s most influential people. Kessler also earned the William R. Magel Award of Excellence in 2009.

Mike Barnett

Texas Realtors appointed another experienced real estate leader to continue Kessler’s legacy in the Lone Star State. Barnett will transition from his 12-year tenure as the group’s EVP and six more as its director of political affairs. Barnett has Kessler’s stamp of approval in taking over the CEO’s role.

“Under his leadership, this exemplary organization will continue to set the standard for REALTOR associations nationwide. Mike’s vision, dedication, and proven leadership will undoubtedly benefit REALTORS across Texas, helping them navigate challenges and seize opportunities in an ever-evolving industry,” Kessler said.

Barnett certainly seems poised to hit the ground running. He boasts a track record of directing finances, planning and leadership development. He expressed his gratitude to Kessler for his service.

“Texas REALTORS has been a driving force in empowering professionals and protecting property rights. I am excited to build on that legacy and lead this extraordinary organization to even greater achievements,” Barnett said.