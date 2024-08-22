Sue Buswell, longtime mortgage pro, has died

Credit education advocate Sue Buswell, known widely in the mortgage industry for her “Sue Knows the Score” initiative, died unexpectedly this week.

Buswell, a business development executive for Gridavate, was 58.

Friends and former colleagues all described her as a warm, caring and generous person who genuinely loved helping educate people about credit, which she did for nearly four decades. Buswell was often spotted hiking, walking her dogs and bike riding near her home in Lakeside, Arizona. She leaves behind a devoted husband.

Sue Buswell. Photo courtesy of Gridavate

Gridavate CEO Brad Bogel said in an interview Thursday that Buswell joined the company in early 2024 and was energized about helping get the startup off the ground.

“There was not a self-centered portion of Sue. Everything she did was to try to benefit those around her. And she was passionate about credit reporting, she was so excited about what we were building at Gridavate. She invested so much time in the credit reporting space and when we reconnected…she was so excited. We had registered for the MBA and we were planning on going to Denver in two months. She said, ‘I can’t wait to see how the market reacts to what we’re doing.’ She was going to be such a big part of what we were doing and we were so stoked about it. We’re all in a little bit of shock over it.”

Bogel described Buswell as “talented, knowledgable, and always focused on others. She will be deeply missed by our company and by all who knew her.”

FinLocker President and COO Brian Vieaux said Buswell wrote the entirety of Chapter 25 in the book “Rethink Everything: You ‘Know’ About Being A Next Gen Loan Officer,” which he co-authored with Kyle Draper.



The book is now being dedicated in her memory.

“Through her #sueknowsthescore initiative, Sue touched countless lives, helping people navigate the complexities of credit with confidence and clarity,” Vieaux wrote. “Her legacy of education and empowerment will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. This book stands as a testament to her life’s work and the indelible mark she left on the mortgage industry. We miss you, Sue, and we honor you with every page.”

In her roughly 35 years in the industry, Buswell also spent time at NEXT Mortgage Events, Factual Data, CBCInnovis, Veri-Tax, and Credit Bureau Southern Nevada. She had been consulting before she joined Gridavate and had been focused on her “#sueknowsthescore” initiative, which provided tricks of the trade about how to boost credit scores.