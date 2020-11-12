Zimpfer and Wheeler on Biden’s housing agenda
Zimpfer and Wheeler on Biden’s housing agenda

The two discuss what a Biden presidency could mean for housing, as well as what the housing market could look like in 2021.

Student loans hinder saving for a down payment, NAR finds
Student loans hinder saving for a down payment, NAR finds

As the year comes to a close, the National Association of Realtors has released its 2020 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life
Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life

As lenders close a record-breaking year, the opportunity to develop lifetime relationships with your mortgage customers has never been greater.

Mortgage rates rise from record low to 2.84%
Mortgage rates rise from record low to 2.84%

The average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan rose this week, up 6 basis points from the previous all-time low record set last week.

Real Estate

Student loans hinder saving for a down payment, NAR finds

Share of first-time homebuyers is its lowest since 1987

What is holding back potential homeowners from buying? According to the National Association of Realtors 2020 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, 47% of potential homebuyers said student loan debt was the biggest obstacle in saving for a downpayment.

In addition, 43% cited high rent/mortgages and 36% cited credit card debt as factors getting in the way of saving for a downpayment.

This year, the number of first-time homebuyers dropped to 31% from 33% last year, the lowest share since 1987 when it was 30%.

Over the course of this year, home prices have continued to tick upward due to low inventory and high demand. NAR said that the median downpayment for all homebuyers this year was 12% — 7% for first-timers and 16% for repeat buyers. Out of first-timers, 26% said they used family for help for the downpayment via gift or loan, which is down from last year when that number was 33%.

Of those who purchased after March – when the pandemic was declared in the U.S. – 15% said they were more likely to purchase a multi-generational home compared to 11% who purchased before. These buyers were also more likely to purchase more expensive homes after March, at $339,400 compared to $270,000 before.

ATP scoring paves a new path for financial inclusion

FormFree’s Passport, an alternative to traditional credit scoring, analyzes a borrower’s whole financial situation, including assets, employment and income.

Presented by: FormFree

With pandemic cases spiking again, people are once again working from home and learning from home, pushing homeowners out of their small urban homes and into more spacious homes in the suburbs and even vacation towns. The NAR survey found that 57% who purchased their home after March were more likely to purchase in the suburbs, compared to 50% of pre-pandemic suburb buyers.

Buyers took advantage of virtual and 3D home tours – 5% of buyers after March purchased their homes without physically seeing it compared to 3% who purchased before then. In addition, 97% of buyers searched online, which NAR said is the highest percentage recorded and up from 93% last year.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_204505381
With Biden win, the future of forbearance and student loans

With Joe Biden in the White House and a split Congress, we examine what to expect in 2021 regarding forbearance, student loan debt and GSE conservatorship.

Nov 08, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
Southeastern housing markets have homes “singing out the door”

Vacation areas and luxury housing markets aren’t the only ones benefitting from a wave of pandemic buyers: southeastern locales are also filling up. Metro areas with the biggest increases in net inflow in the third quarter included Little Rock, Arkansas; Louisville, Kentucky; and Knoxville, Tennessee, according to Redfin.

Nov 12, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please