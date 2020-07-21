Taken from the July issue of HousingWire Magazine, Homie is making changes on what it calls a “stagnant industry.” The company is looking to provide a one-stop-shop experience and simplify the way homes are bought and sold.

Earlier this year Homie, which launched in 2015 in Utah and expanded into Arizona in 2018, announced it was set to move into three new states after the company raised $23 million in new funding.

The company has been in growth mode for several years now. It started as a flat-fee real estate company, before expanding into mortgage lending in 2017. Homie now also offers title insurance and homeowners insurance.