South Florida, a senior enclave, sees more people ‘unretiring’ due to living costs

As the cost of living remains elevated, more seniors — even those in “senior strongholds” like South Florida — are choosing to return to work.

This pattern among seniors living in and around Fort Lauderdale was recently profiled in an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel. It falls in line with a broader national trend indicating that nearly 20% of Americans ages 65 and older remain in the workforce, totaling about 10.6 million people.

In Fort Lauderdale, that average exceeds 25%. Data has indicated for some time that the U.S. workforce, like the broader population, is aging at a faster pace than in the past.

“Of a total senior population of 34,756, there are 9,149 or 26.3% employed in Fort Lauderdale,” the article stated. “Their median household income: $50,078. In Hollywood, the survey placed the senior population at 31,526 with 7,814 or 24.8% still on the job. Their median household income is listed at $37,422. Pembroke Pines came in 95th with 6,526 or 18.9% of its reported 34,541 seniors working. The income median among seniors is listed as $44,024.”

Certain companies find benefits to employing older workers, including their ability to share knowledge with their younger co-workers and forge new relationships. But the driver is the cost of living.

“Senior citizens, among other things, are fighting housing affordability costs driven upward by rising condo assessments, higher rents and maintenance costs, and back-breaking insurance premiums on multiple fronts,” the article explained.

The primary reasons for returning to work among South Florida seniors “can be grouped into three main categories: economic necessity, desire for social interactions, and personal interest,” according to Julia Dattolo, president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach.

She calls this the “quiet return,” and seniors themselves are not shy about sharing why a return to work is their most feasible option.

“We see our mature clients coming into our centers to seek part-time employment to supplement their retirement income because of their increased living expenses, insurance premiums, and even rent/HOA fees,” Dattolo said.

Social connection is also a factor but remains secondary to economic reasons, she said.

Some profiled older residents describe having multiple channels of retirement income that remain insufficient for addressing heightened living costs. Others have been consistently working for decades, but retirement remains an unfeasible option.

Recent survey data from Equitable found that nearly half of Americans believe that retiring at age 65 is “unrealistic,” while reports also indicate that a greater number of seniors are more open to the prospect of living with a roommate to take a bite out of higher living expenses.