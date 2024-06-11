Sotheby’s International Realty gains new affiliate in Michigan

Sotheby’s International Realty is launching its eighth office in Michigan as the firm announced the affiliation of the The Home Seekers Real Estate Group on Tuesday.

Home Seekers, which is based in Okemos, Michigan, will now operate as White Pine Sotheby’s International Realty. The firm, which is owned and operated by Rob Buffington, serves the Greater Lansing area — including Ingham County, Eaton County and Clinton County.

“Homebuyers migrate to Central Michigan to enjoy its proximity to numerous scenic lakes, as well as ski resorts, wineries, and renowned universities,“ Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “The area is seeing interest from domestic buyers around the country relocating to the Midwest to take in and enjoy the serene Great Lakes state.

“Rob has served the area as a top agent of luxury home sales for nearly two decades, so his affiliation with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand is a natural step in his illustrious career. We look forward to supporting the White Pine Sotheby’s International Realty team as we further expand our presence in the state of Michigan.“

Buffington is equally pleased with his firm’s affiliation with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

“Our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty enables us to better serve our community while utilizing the brand’s best-in-class marketing tools and resources,” he said in a statement.

Sotheby’s International Realty, which is part of Anywhere Real Estate, currently has more than 26,400 affiliated agents in more than 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide.