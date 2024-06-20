Services provider Adfitech rebrands as Mortgage Connect Risk Solutions

Oklahoma-based Adfitech, a mortgage industry partner for quality control and risk management services, has changed its name to Mortgage Connect Risk Solutions. The move reflects the company’s 2022 acquisition by Pennsylvania-headquartered Mortgage Connect LP.

Mortgage Connect, a nationwide services provider for lenders, institutional investors and servicers, acquired Adfitech two years ago to expand its efforts in third-party due diligence and quality control (QC). In February 2024, industry veteran Kim Hoffman was hired as president of the new affiliate.

“This pivot to Mortgage Connect Risk Solutions is the final step needed to solidify our position as part of the Mortgage Connect family,” Hoffman said in a statement. “With the support of our parent company, we can continue to expand and offer the mortgage industry access to the most trusted, experienced quality control, risk management and due diligence solutions. We will leverage Mortgage Connect’s industry reputation to bring the thought leadership and innovation that the company is well known for.”

Mortgage Connect Risk Solutions is approved by each of the major credit-rating agencies. Its suite of services includes mortgage QC, due diligence and fulfillment; pre-funding and servicing QC; and new registrations and transfers to the Mortgage Electronic Registry System (MERS).

It reports that its 300-plus clients include several major U.S. mortgage lenders, high-profile Wall Street firms, along with many banks and independent mortgage companies.

“Mortgage Connect Risk Solutions is solely focused on protecting its clients from the risks inherent in mortgage lending, a mission that it started as Adfitech 40 years ago and one that it continues now as part of the Mortgage Connect family,” Mortgage Connect CEO Jeff Coury said in a statement.

“As seasoned experts on loan quality, Kim and her team are dedicated to providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise and reliability for our clients. We are excited to show the industry what this next chapter holds for the industry’s most trusted due diligence provider.”