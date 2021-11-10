Master Class: How to become an experience architect
Rocket blasts off in the private-label market

The lender is capitalizing on an expanding window of opportunity in the secondary market

Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner

Industry powerhouse Rocket Mortgage started out dabbling in the private-label secondary market slowly, with a single offering in 2019, followed by another in 2020, but it has come out with its engines roaring in 2021.

The nation’s largest mortgage lender has launched a total seven private-label jumbo-loan securitizations between 2019 and early November of this year backed by loan pools valued at $4.2 billion at the time of closings — with five of those offerings undertaken in 2021.

The two securitizations in 2019 and 2020 involved a total of 952 loans valued in aggregate at $715 million. The five deals so far this year, however, dwarf the prior years’ securitization volume — with 3,642 loans pooled in 2021 as collateral for offerings valued in total at $3.54 billion.

All seven private-label offerings have been issued by Woodward Capital Management LLC, a subsidiary of Rocket Mortgage’s parent company, Detroit-based Rocket Companies. The conduit, or shelf, used for the transactions is called RCKT Mortgage Trust.

