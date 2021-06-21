Closing Complex Loans Faster With a Digitized Client Workflow
Join us for a discussion on changes in market demographics, suppliers and how focusing on customer experience and a few simple steps during the mortgage loan process can close deals 3x faster.

Brokers, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rocket Pro TPO
Want to stay up to date with the latest on what Rocket Pro TPO is offering its broker partners? Check out our TPO hub for updates and more.

Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias
This is Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal profession, and the wave of racial bias claims that has rocked it. In Part II we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers.

Accurate property condition data is more important than ever – Here’s why
HousingWire recently spoke with Raj Dosaj about how CAPE Analytics is providing property condition data and working with investors to grow their business.

Mortgage

Refinance’s reign continued to wane in May

Overall, the refinance share of the market mix accounted for just 44% of origination activity.

Though the number of high-quality refi candidates grew from 12 to more than 14 million from March through May — a 15% increase — actual refinance rate locks dropped by 27% over the same period, according to recent data from Black Knight’s Originations Market Monitor.

Month over month, overall rate lock volume was down 4.7% in May, with declines seen across purchase locks (-3.4%) as well as cash-out (-3.4%) and rate/term (-8.2%) refinance locks.

“Though interest rate offerings trended downward across all mortgage products in May, overall rate locks were still down across the board,” said Black Knight secondary marketing technologies President Scott Happ. “The severity of shortages in for-sale inventory seems to be a key driver behind the 3.4% decline in purchase locks from April, but the dip in refinance locks seems to have more to do with borrower psychology.”

According to Happ, February’s rise in rates drained some of the excitement in the market. Rates kicked up nearly a quarter of a percentage point throughout February, eventually peaking at 3.18% at the start of April. Since then, rates have fluctuated above or below 3% by roughly seven basis points. Despite significant increases in refinance incentive since then, Happ noted refinance activity simply hasn’t rebounded as expected.

“As interest rates declined from March through May, refinance incentive rose by 15%,” Happ continued. “This brought the number of high-quality refi candidates in the market to over 14 million as of the end of May, but rate lock volume has failed to keep pace.”

Loan quality lessons learned from 2020

Historically, when we see the market transition from a high refinance volume environment to one that’s more purchase-driven, defects in borrower qualification categories tend to increase as lenders attempt to capture every last bit of volume they can.

Presented by: ACES Quality Management

Overall, the refinance share of the market mix dropped again last month, accounting for just 44% of origination activity. In March, the share of refinances in mortgage origination volume dipped below 50% for the first time in 15 months. Since then, refis have slowly slipped downwards.

Where refinance rate locks struggled, purchase rates locks are still hovering above numbers seen a year ago. Both cash-outs (+32%) and purchase loans (+42%) were up from last May, though it is important to note these data points are painted against 2020’s pandemic-driven backdrop.

According to Black Knight, the average loan amount in May was up $6,000 to $316,500. The data giant attributed this rise as a result of increased jumbo lending and consistent home price appreciation. A report from Redfin found in May, nearly 54% of homes sold above their asking price — another record high and up from 26% a year ago.

“May marked the likely peak of the blazing hot pandemic housing market, as many buyers and sellers are vaccinated and returning to pre-pandemic spending patterns,” said Taylor Marr, Redfin lead economist. “Sellers are still squarely in the drivers’ seat, but buyers have hit a limit on their willingness to pay. The affordability boost from low mortgage rates has been offset by high home price growth.”

The three metropolitan areas with the greatest percentage of lock volume — both refinance and purchase — were the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro, New York-Newark-New Jersey metro and the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro. But the top 20 metros were neck-and-neck for whether purchases or refis made up more of the lending pie.

HW+ foreclosure process.jp
The housing market outsmarted the foreclosure crisis

This isn’t 2008. A bevy of loss mitigation waterfalls, forbearance safety nets and an abundance of equity give Americans a fighting chance to avoid a foreclosure crisis. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 18, 2021 By

AdobeStock_223576354
For the first time in a year, forbearances dip below 4%

The forbearance rate is officially below 4% for the first time in a year. The MBA now estimates 2 million homeowners are still in some form of forbearance plan.

Jun 22, 2021 By

