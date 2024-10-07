REcolorado wants to move past the drama of its sale. Its new participation agreement has reignited controversy

MLSs largely operate as monopolies in their respective markets because they contain the historic data that allows agents to create a market analysis, among other things. But the internet has paved the way for MLSs to expand their geographic footprints beyond that of the Realtor associations that own them, whether through consolidation or data sharing agreements.

It’s also allowed for the creation of new MLSs that are privately owned. Decentre Labs founder Rob Hahn has launched MLS called Nexus that would serve all of Colorado, in addition to other states and markets. eXp said it is keeping an eye on Hahn’s venture to see if it is viable.

“There are some things [in the Participation Agreement] that are a slight departure from what we see in other MLSs, and we continue to review it with our legal council,” said Holly Mabery, eXp’s senior vice president of brokerage operations. “But I also want to see what else may come out of REcolorado or in the state, because is there maybe a better solution? We’re always open to having those conversations.”

Hahn has written about the situation with REcolorado on his Substack feed, and this week he hosted a webinar on REcolorado. In an email promoting the webinar, Hahn wrote that he and former RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos “will be laying out short-term solutions for brokerages who need to protect their data first and foremost, and address longer-term solutions.”

The new participation agreement could also impact data sharing agreements that it entered into prior to the sale to Burks. One was with Colorado-based IRES MLS and four others were with out-of-state firms: First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), MLS Listings, Miami Association of Realtors and Heartland MLS.

REcolorado said that these agreements won’t be impacted, but the sentiment may not be shared by the other MLSs. A Heartland spokesperson said that individual participation agreements have no impact on their data sharing agreement and thus are not a violation of their contract. Whether it’s a violation or not, however, the new agreement could be a source of concern for these MLSs.

“Taking the IP from your own broker members’ listings is a pretty bold move, and if I personally ran a brokerage, I’d not sign an MLS agreement that gave up those ownership rights, but instead I would move my brokerage business to another competing MLS, such as IRES who has the broker’s interest at the forefront,” First MLS CEO Jeremy Crawford said in an email to HousingWire.

“FMLS hopes that REColorado’s new management team will implement the native Datashare which they committed to that will increase market exposure of the broker’s active listings and enhance referral networks between the brokers and agents of the two organizations,” he added. “FMLS is also committed to working with other like-minded MLSs for the broker’s benefit and would be excited to share data with IRES and other MLSs in the Colorado marketplace.”

The situation has generated ill will from agents and brokerages toward REcolorado, and the MLS’s approach to handling it has created what some have said is a public relations disaster.

The South Metro Denver Realtor Association (SMDRA) and Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) — the two Realtor associations that owned REcolorado prior to its sale to Burks — have told agents not to answer questions from the media and to direct any they receive to them and REcolorado, according to one agent.

Local broker Karen Frisone — a former director of DMAR — told The Denver Gazette in July that REcolorado sent her a cease-and-desist letter for speaking out about the situation, and she doubled down in response.

“I’m glad I got [the letter], because I am not intimidated by a letter from a lawyer,” she told the Gazette. “Send me all the letters they want. I know what my rights are and I’m not lying and I’m not making direct accusations. I am asking questions.”

Questions linger around why Burks bought the MLS and what he plans to do with it. REcolorado’s previous board of directors — which DMAR and SMDRA fired for allegedly breaking a confidentiality agreement by leaking news of the sale to the real estate blog Vendor Alley — warned Denver agents after the sale that their data could be compromised by outside ownership.

The new Participation Agreement appears to be stoking these fears. Burks is the president of Equity Title of Colorado and is affiliated with other real estate ventures. A cozier relationship to REcolorado’s data could potentially be leveraged for financial synergies with businesses he already owns.

HousingWire has made repeated requests to Burks for an interview since the sale of REcolorado in June. He has not responded to any of them.

The extent to which legal action has been discussed by major brokerages is unclear, but Marx Sterbcow of Sterbcow Law Group suggests that any forthcoming lawsuit would have to clear a high bar, whether the nature of litigation is of copyright infringement or antitrust violations.

“As the real estate titans clash over who gets to play gatekeeper with the MLS data, one can only hope the outcome has fewer plot twists than a season finale of a real estate reality show,” Sterbcow said in an email. “Here’s to hoping for a resolution where everyone finds their ‘forever home’ in the data world without needing to flip tables or properties!”

In the meantime, anger from agents toward REcolorado is boiling. When the sale became public, brokerages started creating backups of their data on the MLS, which could potentially be uploaded to another MLS like IRES or Hahn’s forthcoming venture.

While the monopolistic nature of MLSs presents a major barrier to such a move, the continued controversy and drama around REcolorado is causing at least some entities in the Denver area to consider their options.