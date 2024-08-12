Realty ONE Group adds 1,200 agents in Florida through new affiliate

Realty ONE Group is making moves in Florida.

The firm announced on Friday the affiliation of Florida-based MVP Realty Associates. Derek Carlson, the founder, CEO and broker of MVP Realty Associates, has been named CEO and broker of the new Realty ONE Group MVP. The firm has 10 offices and more than 1,200 agents throughout the state.

“Joining Realty ONE Group MVP is not just a career milestone — it’s a strategic move towards empowering Realtors in a dynamic and forward-thinking environment,” Carlson said in a statement. “This role allows me to offer unparalleled resources and support in an independent setting, dedicated entirely to helping Realtors excel and achieve their dreams.”

In an email to MVP agents that was obtained by HousingWire, Carlson said the decision to affiliate with Realty ONE Group was partially motivated by the “greater technology, marketing, and branding” the company offers.

“I don’t want you to just compete, I want you to WIN! This decision stems from my love for each of you, this real estate industry and my desire to see you thrive. Together, we’ll reach heights we’ve only dreamed of, and I’ll be right there with you, every step of the way,” Carlson wrote.

Additionally, he noted that agent fee and commission structures will not change as a result of the affiliation.

“With Realty ONE Group MVP, nothing changes, BUT EVERYTHING CHANGES! MVP is not just evolving; it is transforming. While the core identity and values of MVP will remain intact, this move brings Realtors upgrades,” Carlson wrote. “This transition feels like the perfect culmination of our journey together.”

Realty ONE Group was No. 16 in the RealTrends Verified 2024 rankings by transaction sides, closing 20,864 sales in 2023.