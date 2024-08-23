RE/MAX, Inside Real Estate announce expanded partnership

RE/MAX and Inside Real Estate are expanding their partnership. The firms announced the expansion on Tuesday at the RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference.

The expanded partnership will bring the BoldTrail platform to all RE/MAX-owned brokerages across the U.S. and Canada.

The strategic partnership between Inside Real Estate and RE/MAX began in 2022 through the initial launch of MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE for agents and teams. RE/MAX said it is adding brokerage functionality to the MAX/Tech platform by creating alignment between front-office and back-office staff to assist agents and broker-owners.

“RE/MAX has taken a bold step, enhancing their brand offering to include the industry’s first, seamlessly connected front office and back office suite,” Alissa Harper, the head of strategic sales for Inside Real Estate, said in a statement. “These combined solutions will help elevate their consumer experience, unlock opportunities for greater agent productivity, and drive more efficiency for their franchisees.”

Features of the platform include AI-driven workflow tools and actionable business insights that RE/MAX believes will improve agent productivity, streamline operations and deliver a superior customer experience.

“RE/MAX affiliates across the U.S. and Canada are already equipped with the most proven platform for productivity in the industry, and now, it’s reaching new heights,” Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, said in a statement.

“With BoldTrail’s unparalleled capabilities, and now the addition of the back office suite, the need for an end-to-end mobile solution is solved. Business owners will gain insight into their entire value chain, agents will be more empowered to generate leads and close deals, and back-office staff can achieve greater efficiency moving quickly and accurately through transactions.”

The tools included in this expanded partnership include BoldTrail BackOffice, a solution that manages agent onboarding, transactions, compliance and commissions; BoldTrail Recruit, a set of tools for attracting and retaining top talent, and leveraging data and insights to enhance agent productivity; CORE Home, a mobile app designed to centralize homeownership relationships, maximizing client engagement and repeat business; and Folio, an AI-powered solution that organizes emails and transactions.

“This is the end-to-end platform our Broker/Owners have been looking for,” RE/MAX President Amy Lessinger said in a statement. “This expanded strategic partnership represents a major milestone in our commitment to providing RE/MAX affiliates with industry-leading technology that drives productivity and growth, ultimately enhancing the service and value they offer the consumers.”

According to the joint announcement, the rolling launch of the BoldTrail BackOffice Suite will begin in fourth-quarter 2024.