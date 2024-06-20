Inside Real Estate rebrands product portfolio as BoldTrail

Real estate technology provider Inside Real Estate is rebranding its kvCORE platform to BoldTrail, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Like kvCORE, BoldTrail is a branded portfolio that unites a collection of capabilities into one system, bringing Inside Real Estate products together in one place. But the company also said that this is about more than just a new name.

In a news release, the company noted that there will be product enhancements, as well as new capabilities and solutions launched within the coming months. These include new navigation and user interfaces, artificial intelligence and automation, centralized transaction workflows, an enhanced client experience and “vitals data,” which provides business insights to boost agent performance.

“As we continue to evolve with the industry, innovate on our offerings, and expand our portfolio with new capabilities, we’re excited to unite our solutions under one new portfolio brand, and give real estate professionals a place to belong, scale and thrive,” Joe Skousen, the CEO and founder of Inside Real Estate, said in a statement.

“That place is BoldTrail. Bringing all of the capabilities we’ve developed or acquired the past decade together into one seamless ecosystem, BoldTrail goes beyond tech to include the resources, services and community our customers need for long-term success.”

According to Inside Real Estate, this “strategic rebrand” highlights the vast array of products available within the platform and makes it easier for agents to tailor solutions to fit their own business needs.

“We also know that providing the best experience for the consumer is how our customers will win in the long run, regardless of market conditions,” Skousen said. “BoldTrail extends to consumers, helping our customers build and create lifelong homeowner relationships for long-term sustainability and profit.”

Inside Real Estate noted that BoldTrail will begin to roll out during the summer of 2024.

“Since coming together with the Inside Real Estate team, we have been laser focused on a combined mission to serve the real estate industry with world class technology and services,” Grier Allen, Inside Real Estate’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement.

“BoldTrail’s launch is an exciting milestone in our clear vision for the future, and the result of the rapid innovation and incredible resources we have as one company. I couldn’t be more excited for this to come to life, and for how it will fuel our clients’ growth and success.”