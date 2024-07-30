Rate adds Manginelli to lead sales coaching program

Rate has hired a new head coach. The Chicago-based mortgage lender announced Tuesday that it’s bringing on Daniel Manginelli to lead its sales coaching program, which is designed to help mortgage professionals implement best practices and improve performance.

According to the company, the coaching program for salespeople makes Rate one of only 10 mortgage companies with in-house coaching.

“We hold back nothing in providing our professionals with world-class training and ensuring that our unmatched tech and tools are at the heart of that,” Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli said in a statement. “No one is better armed to launch and deliver on this commitment than Dan. We are thrilled to welcome him to the helm of this mission-critical program.”

Dubbed as Success Coaching Solutions, the program offers biweekly coaching sessions, a tracking dashboard and insights from leaders. The company believes the program will boost productivity and positive outcomes.

Manginelli brings decades of experience to Rate. He’s the founder and owner of the Manginelli Group, through which Manginelli serves as a motivational speaker and professional coach for the mortgage industry and beyond. He’s worked in sales and managerial roles, and has authored two books, during his more than 35-year career.

“I believe the best coaches and mentors have lived what they coach,” Manginelli said in a statement. “With over three decades in sales, I have built a career on growth and achieving at the highest level. My goal at Rate is to integrate technology into the coaching platform, ensuring accountability and leveraging Rate’s tools to their highest and best use. We aim to double each sales individual’s growth within twelve months.”

Rate, which recently underwent a rebranding campaign, was founded in 2000. According to Inside Mortgage Finance data, it originated $17.8 billion in loans during the first half of 2024. That figure was up 0.9% year over year.