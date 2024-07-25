Radius Agent launches Transaction Management Suite

Real estate brokerage Radius Agent is launching its own Transaction Management Suite (TxM Suite), according to an announcement on Thursday. The TxM Suite is part of the existing Radius Office app and is integrated with the brokerage’s AI assistant, Mel.

According to Radius Agent, the suite provides a single platform for agents, teams and broker-owners to run their business.

“Real estate transactions can be time intensive,” Biju Ashokan, the CEO and founder of Radius Agent, said in a statement. “TxM Suite eliminates complexity with one intuitive platform for every step. Voice-activated offer generation, built-in compliance review, and real-time status tracking empowers these businesses to run smoother and grow faster, while simultaneously enhancing the client experience. Nothing like this exists on the market.”

MLS data and e-signature features are integrated into the Office app, drastically reducing the time it takes for agents to execute offers and disclosures.

In fourth-quarter 2024, Radius said it plans to launch a private-label, client-facing app for brokerage partners to provide to home buyers and sellers. According to the company, this app will work with the TxM Suite to give agents a fully integrated ecosystem.

“With the recent changes in our industry and NAR, the time to create transparency and ease with auditing has never been more important,” Sam Kasle, chief operating officer and co-founder at Radius Agent, said in a statement. ”Radius Agent is creating the tools real estate entrepreneurs need now. Not next month, not next year — TxM Suite is here now, and it’s just the beginning,”

Founded in 2015, Radius is backed by an impressive group of investors and is fresh off raising $14 million in Series A venture capital funding that will help propel the firm’s expansion plans.

Among its investors are Trulia founder and former CEO Peter Flint; Roofstock founder and CEO Gary Beasley; former Zillow CEO and co-founder Spencer Rascoff; Crosscut Ventures, led by co-founder and managing director Brett Brewer; and Sierra Ventures, led by managing director Tim Guleri.