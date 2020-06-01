Radian launches new website to showcase all of its companies

After years of acquisitions and rebrandings, Radian launched its newest initiative in the form of a “one-stop-shop” website that caters to its varying real estate products and services. The launch of Radian.com allows customers access to a one-point entry that now redirects all former online branches, such as Radian.Biz and MI Rate Finder, to a single master suite.

The new website mirrors Radian’s 2020 remodel of the company’s two reportable segments from mortgage insurance and services, to mortgage and real estate.

“With its modern design that reflects our company and culture, the new website offers improved functionality, interactive tools, accessibility and readability on all devices for our customers to connect with us easily and efficiently,” said Eric Ray, senior executive vice president, chief digital officer and co-head of real estate.

The comprehensive suite now houses Radian’s mortgage insurance, mortgage risk services, mortgage services, title services, valuation services, asset management services and real estate agent services.

Radian’s digital transformation arrived on the heels of several other changes the company has seen this year, including the sale of its Clayton services to Covius Holdings in January, and its strategic investment in Covered Insurance Solutions in February.

“We continually evaluate and refine the strategic solutions that we offer across the mortgage and real estate value chain, and part of that evaluation means making adjustments when necessary,” Radian CEO Rick Thornberry added. “We will continue to focus on building our core mortgage and real estate products and services through a data-driven, digital transformation that has come to define our One Radian strategy.”