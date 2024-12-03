Pretium Partners, a New York City-headquartered investment firm, announced Tuesday that its adding a new senior managing director to lead its business optimization efforts.

Sebastiano “Sid” Visentini will join Pretium following a 16-year career at New York City-based Morgan Stanley. Visentini recently served as the investment bank’s head of firm strategy for execution and innovation. Visentini will lead Pretium Partners’ efforts to improve operational efficiency and strategic integration initiatives. He will also join the firm’s executive committee.

In a statement, Pretium co-president Jonathan Pruzan highlighted Visentini’s experience as a valuable addition to the firm.

“Given the acceleration of our business and growing interest from investors in Pretium’s unique residential real estate ecosystem, we are focused on enhancing operational and strategic opportunities across the enterprise,” Pruzan said. “Sid has deep expertise in driving commercial value through improved efficiency and strategic integration, and I am delighted that he is bringing those skills to Pretium.”

Visentini praised Pretium Partners for its sophistication in managing complex, multilevel companies.

“Pretium has built an exceptional business, combining sophisticated investment management with complex, operationally-intensive companies. I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the senior leadership team at Pretium to spearhead initiatives that drive value through greater operational efficiency, collaboration, and strategic growth,” Visentini said.

Visentini started his veteran career as an associate at Credit Suisse. The graduate of Boston College then moved to Morgan Stanley, where he held multiple managing director roles in several departments — including investment banking, capital and firm strategy. As the head of capital at Morgan Stanley, Visentini managed the firm’s end-to-end capital planning and stress-testing initiatives. He also served as managing director of Morgan Stanley’s Financial Institutions Group.

Visentini’s recruitment isn’t the firm’s only major move in 2024. In September, Pretium added two new executives — Brendan Bosman and Karen Kulvin — to bolster its real estate debt-management strategy. The firm also announced a strategic partnership with Hunter Point Capital to strengthen Pretium’s growth initiatives and investment abilities.

Pretium Partners’ headline move for 2024 came when it raised $1 billion for a fund dedicated to the acquisition of built-to-rent (BTR) homes. Pretium confirmed that it also invested more than $2.5 billion to buy and construct “purpose-built rental homes” to meet the needs of modern families. The firm said it added 7,500 homes in 11 states.

In a recent podcast interview, Pretium CEO Don Mullen said he believes that “the single-family rental (SFR) industry can be a bridge, not just helping people improve their credit scores, but also being in a position that we find a product that helps people graduate from rentership to ownership.”

Pretium Partners manages more than $55 billion in assets across nearly 90 markets nationwide. It employs 7,000 people across 50 global offices.