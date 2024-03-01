Postilio and Conlon move to Compass, plan to expand beyond NYC

Compass has added two top New York City agents, Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon, to its roster, the company announced on Thursday.

The pair joined Compass after spending almost nine years at Douglas Elliman, where they were founding members of the sports and entertainment division. Postilio and Conlon are known for their roles on Page Six TV’s “Billion Dollar Brokers” and on HGTV’s “Selling New York.” They boast a celebrity clientele.

“We look forward to expanding our team nationally to better serve our clients’ needs in the markets where they maintain a presence,” Conlon said in a statement. “This strategic initiative reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional service and ensuring we can provide unparalleled support to clients wherever they are situated. With a broader reach, we aim to solidify our position as industry leaders and strengthen our capacity to exceed client expectations with every interaction.”

As they migrate to Compass, the two brokers bring along an active listings portfolio valued at $60 million, the news release stated. In 2023, the duo closed on $64.7 million in sales volume, according to RealTrends, making it the 88th biggest medium team in New York.

According to The Real Deal, the brokers also aim to launch a 10- to-12-person team that will venture into markets other than New York. The targeted markets include Nashville; Austin; Aspen, Colorado; South Florida; and Los Angeles.