Polly integrates with nCino’s Mortgage Suite

Mortgage capital markets tech firm Polly announced on Monday its API integration with cloud banking provider nCino to enhance the digital mortgage process for lenders.

This integration combines Polly’s advanced pricing engine with nCino’s Mortgage Suite point-of-sale (POS) solution, offering lenders and originators increased flexibility and new opportunities to strengthen referral relationships.

Polly’s product and pricing engine (PPE), designed with an API-adjacent product strategy, looks to improve lender efficiencies by facilitating optimal system-to-system integration.

Polly’s API integration with nCino is part of the fintech’s long-term strategy to provide innovation for lenders. In August 2022, Polly announced an extension of its API portfolio to better accommodate lenders amid a contracting mortgage environment. The enhancement enables the user to submit a loan request and lets lenders run scenarios to get updated rates. And in March, Polly announced its API integration with CoreLogic.

The current multi-phase integration with nCino already enables Polly pricing searches for loans and loan applications within the nCino Mortgage Suite web interface. Upcoming enhancements will include functionality for locking rates via both web and mobile platforms.

“In today’s competitive purchase market, loan officers need to capitalize on every opportunity to engage with real estate agents, title agents, and other referral partners,” Ben Miller, nCino’s executive vice president of U.S. mortgage, said in a statement.

“By leveraging Polly’s engine in tandem with nCino’s Mortgage Suite, lenders and referral partners can work symbiotically, reacting in near real-time at a borrowers’ immediate point of need to confidently deliver the best price and customer service.”

Founded in 2019 by technology and mortgage professionals, Polly is a San Francisco-based provider of mortgage capital markets technology for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders.