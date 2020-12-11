This week’s people mover announcements features another addition for Offerpad‘s executive team, with Steve Johnson stepping into the role of chief operating officer. The recent string of executive-level hires is part of a company focus to prepare for growth through the end of this year and into 2021.

Johnson joins the executive team from global finance company MSCI, where he served as managing director and president of InvestorForce. In his new role, Johnson oversees the company’s operations and is tasked with the development of Offerpad’s product team.

LendingHome, which focuses on lending to real estate investors, named Michael Bourque as CEO after he served as LendingHome’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer since joining the company in August 2018. Bourque replaced Matt Humphrey, LendingHome’s co-founder, who stepped down from his role as CEO but will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Bourque, along with Richard Byrne, president of Benefit Street Partners, will be joining LendingHome’s Board of Directors.

Private equity-backed mortgage originator Interfirst Mortgage Company hired Bryan Filkey as its new chief strategy officer. Filkey brings 15 years of industry experience, with a heavy focus in mortgage banking, alternative product development and asset management.

Filkey most recently served as executive vice president of Credit and Strategic Initiatives at PCMA Private Client Lending, and in his new role, he is charged with identifying opportunities within the non-government guaranteed space and establishing securitization and proprietary execution strategies.

Black, Mann & Graham reported several leadership transitions at the company, announcing that partners Gregory Graham and Shawn Black will lead the firm as co-managing partners. The leadership change comes as Thomas Black, Jr. announced that he is stepping down after a 40-year career effective Dec. 31, when he will join Calvin Mann as counsel to the firm. The firm also announced the promotion of Houston Managing Attorney Ryan Black to partner.

In their new roles as co-managing partners, Graham will oversee all legal functions of the firm, while Shawn Black will manage the firm’s operations. In addition, as a newly named partner, Ryan Black will continue his role as managing attorney for the Houston office and supervise the firm’s marketing efforts.

Promontory MortgagePath named Elisha Werner as its new chief compliance officer, mortgage operations, where she will oversee compliance efforts for the company’s residential mortgage operations. She will also be charged with oversight of the regulatory and compliance implementation process. Before joining Promontory MortgagePath, Werner served as chief compliance counsel for Opus Capital Markets Consultants.

