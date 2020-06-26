People movers: Incenter, National Association of Home Builders and Informative Research

Nick Costas has joined Incenter as its senior vice president, national sales.

Costas brings over 25 years of experience in senior-level business development and marketing in the mortgage industry to his new position.

He joins Incencer’s President, Bruno Pasceri. The pair are longtime colleagues.

“So many industry providers completely miss the role that culture plays in innovation,” said Pasceri. “Nick gets this. He understands that innovation begins with fostering a culture of cross-divisional collaboration where every leader embraces other Incenter family members’ opportunities and challenges as their own.”

The National Association of Home Builders announced it has a new chairman, following the resignation of Dean Mon on June 22.

Mon resigned because he was unable to complete the remainder of his term due to personal reasons, according to NAHB. He remains an active member of the federation.

NAHBs First Vice Chairman, Chuck Fowke, has been tapped to serve as chairman, effective immediately.

A custom homebuilder from Tampa, Fla, Fowke’s chairmanship will continue through the 2022 International Builders’ Show in February.

Sean Rogan has been named as Informative Research’s new vice president of client success.

Prior to joining Informative Research, Rogan was the managing director of national sales at LoanBeam for more than six years.

Before LoanBeam, Rogan worked at CitiMortgage for over 15 years as vice president of national sales. Rogan also was vice president regional sales director, where he was responsible for managing teams across several states and supporting Citi’s Wholesale and Smith Barney platforms.