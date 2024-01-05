Pennymac TPO hires former Citizens Bank mortgage executive

California-based Pennymac Financial Services has hired Kristy Dickey, a former executive at Citizens Bank, as first vice president of TPO sales.

Dickey will be responsible for growing the lender’s broker division and support its brokers and non-delegated partners, the firm said.

A total of five additional senior account executives joined Dickey. The new hires joined Pennymac after Citizens exited the wholesale channel in November.

Dickey brings more than two decades of financial industry experience to the position.

For more than 10 years, she served as vice president and regional manager for the Southeast at Citizens, formerly Franklin American Mortgage which was acquired in 2018.

Prior to that, Dickey worked for SunTrust Mortgage for more than 15 years, and left as regional sales manager.

She also serves on the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) Corporate Board of Governors and is a member of Inspire, NAMB’s networking group for women in the workforce.

“Kristy’s proven talent, track record and enthusiasm for what we intend to achieve in 2024 will continue to drive our ‘tech forward, human focused’ approach home. We look forward to having Kristy lead and inspire our team, while providing best-in-class service to our partners,” said Kim Nichols, chief TPO production officer.

Pennymac TPO is the country’s second largest third-party originator trailing United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), per Inside Mortgage Finance estimates. Most of its volume comes through the correspondent channel.

Production volume came in at around $68.8 billion in the first nine months of 2023, which gave the lender 14.4% market share in the TPO space.