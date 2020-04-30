Real Estate

Pennsylvania moves one step closer to allowing real estate services to resume

The Philadelphia Association of Realtors had issued a call to action

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a shut-down order on March 19 that did not recognize real estate companies as essential businesses, prohibiting in-home home showings and inspections.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House passed House Bill 2412 in a 125 to 77 vote, allowing real estate services to be conducted uniformly across the state, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.

Now the Bill has moved to the Senate, undergoing committee consideration.

Last week, PAR issued a call-to-action to its members, asking them to contact respective representatives in support of the legislation.

“We saw a tremendous response from Realtors in just a few days. PAR is grateful to Rep. Polinchock and the other 124 state representatives who supported this bill,” said PAR President Bill Festa in a statement. “They understand how severely real estate has been curtailed in Pennsylvania, despite the fact that most other states have been safely conducting real estate throughout this crisis.”

Meanwhile, the Department of State issued guidelines on what in-person real estate is permitted and outlined how the real estate industry would reopen under Gov. Wolf’s red-yellow-green plan.

“The association believes a fractured reopening of the real estate industry will continue to impede consumers’ abilities to purchase homes where they want to live. Requiring the industry to reopen by region would create a very confusing situation for clients,” Festa said.

“We know that real estate is being conducted safely in almost every other state in the country. That’s why PAR will continue to support Rep. Polinchock’s efforts to pass House Bill 2412, which would allow for the uniform reopening of real estate across the state.”

Another state that had curtailed real estate activities, Colorado, started relaxing those rules starting this week.

Most Popular Articles

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Mortgages in forbearance do not need to be paid back all at once

Borrowers in forbearance will have to repay their missed mortgage payments one way or another, but there appears to be a growing number of borrowers who think they have to repay all their missed payments in one lump sum, either because they’re confused about their options or because that’s what their mortgage servicer told them. But that’s not actually the case, according to the two biggest sources of mortgage financing in the country.

Apr 27, 2020 By

Latest Articles

michigan flag
Under tight state restrictions, Michigan’s housing market perseveres

“I’m getting a lot of calls, but we’re struggling with people who are not qualifying,” said Tania Maples at Michigan United Mortgage. HW+ Premium Content

Apr 30, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please