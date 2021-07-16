Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Black Knight economist on the latest forbearance report
In this episode, Andy Walden discusses Black Knight’s most recent forbearance report and how growth in the economy and the job market have contributed to more forbearance exits.

Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?
The DOJ and the NAR are preparing for battle. At stake are the practical rules agents must follow to do their job – and the essence of how they earn money.

How fine-tuning MSR valuations can help lenders improve decision-making
As rates change and the market shifts to a more purchase-driven origination environment, lenders need to carefully monitor margins and profitability.

OJO Labs expands into Canada’s “tight” housing market

Natalka Falcomer named president of Canada operations

Real estate platform OJO Labs is expanding into Canada, the company announced this week.

Canadian customers can now work directly with the OJO concierge team to connect with local agents and mortgage professionals from Royal Bank of Canada, said Natalka Falcomer, who was named president of OJO Home Canada.

“OJO Labs provides intuitive, personalized consumer experience, streamlining the process by matching homebuyers and sellers with the insights, tools, and industry experts they need at just the right time,” Falcomer said. “This is crucial in Canada’s nuanced marketplace, which is moving at lightning speed.”

Canada’s housing market reached record heights over the last year due to increased demand for bigger living spaces combined with other factors, Falcomer said — leaving Canadian homebuyers facing the tightest market on record. 

The price of the average Canadian home that sold in June was $679,000, a 25% increase from the prior year. As is the case in the U.S., while sale prices have skyrocketed, the number of sales is beginning to trail off, largely due to the combination of low inventory and record prices.

The Canadian Real Estate Association, an industry trade group, said Thursday that home sales have fallen for three consecutive months after hitting an all-time high in March 2021. Just over 50,000 Canadian homes changed hands during June.

Markets in British Columbia and Ontario have surged over 30% over the last year, and it’s primarily the suburbs that have shown the biggest gains. The annual increase in Vancouver came in at around 14%, while in Toronto it was 20%, CREA said.

John Berkowitz, OJO Labs CEO, said the company will now offer coverage in the Greater Toronto Area, Southwestern Ontario, the Greater Ottawa Region, Calgary Metropolitan Region, Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Central Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Okanagan-Mainline, Victoria and Vancouver Island.

This year alone, OJO Labs acquired real estate search site Movoto and personal finance platform Digs. It also launched in 2020 The OJO Select Network, which matches agents with home buyers and sellers based on customer needs.

FHFA kills adverse market fee

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is officially axing Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae’s controversial adverse market refinance fee.

Jul 16, 2021 By

Ex-Zillow execs promise revolution in lending

Tomo is a new mortgage platform backed by ex-Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong. Seventy million in seed fund was raised.

Jul 16, 2021 By

