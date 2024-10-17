North Carolina Regional MLS is buzzing with its rebrand to Hive MLS

The North Carolina Regional Multiple Listing Service (NCRMLS) is making a move to foster connectivity between real estate agents and consumers.

NCRMLS — a wholesale cooperative MLS founded in 2016 — has announced its plans to rebrand to Hive MLS in conjunction with Hive Solutions. Hive MLS will charge member associations and MLSs wholesale fees to access their data.

Hive MLS will release new tools and features to 18 MLS and 19,000 Realtor association members in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Users now have access to upgraded listing accuracy, better transaction efficiency, training programs for agents and community tools.

These upgrades are available through Hive Solutions, a suite of real estate technology products designed for widespread use across several sectors of the industry.

The “Hive” rebranding represents a companywide shift toward collaboration. The platform will serve as a space for agents to share listings and ideas while simplifying transactions with greater speed and accuracy. Hive MLS compares its platform to a bee hive, where worker bees — referring to agents — work together to gather resources and keep the hive, or the housing market, alive.

“Just like bees working together, our new marketing mantra ‘Powered by Hive MLS and Hive Solutions’ signifies that each independent and participating Broker is equipped with cutting-edge education, technology, and data to elevate their business operations to deliver successful results to their clients,” Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS, said in a statement.

“Our new name represents a spirit of community and growth. It’s more than a name change – it conveys how we serve real estate professionals.”

Hive MLS will officially launch at the North Carolina Realtors‘ Convention & Expo from Oct. 19-22. The company will have a booth to welcome agents and other professionals interested in learning more about the new tools. Individual members must pay a retail price to use Hive MLS.

The Hive MLS rebranding is not the only move that NCRMLS has made this year. In July, the organization expanded into Georgia, adding Savannah MLS, Athens Area Association of Realtors and Classic MLS, and the Realtors of Greater Augusta. The Georgia-based MLSs are slated to make the move in early 2025.