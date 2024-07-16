North Carolina Regional MLS expands into Georgia

The North Carolina Regional MLS (NCRMLS) has expanded into Georgia. According to an announcement on Monday, the MLS has recently welcomed the strategic additions of Savannah MLS, Athens Area Association of Realtors and Classic MLS, and the Realtors of Greater Augusta into its fold.

“Georgia’s partnership with NCRMLS marks a significant advancement for real estate professionals in our region,” a joint statement from the three Georgia associations read. “This collaboration will establish a more comprehensive and interconnected MLS, providing access to a broader array of resources, information, connections, and opportunities.

“Ultimately, this development will empower our members to better serve their clients and grow their businesses.”

Through these additions, NCRMLS — which announced that it would rebrand under a new name by January 2025 — now has more than 19,000 subscribers and serves real estate professionals in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and now Georgia.

“With Georgia’s partnership, NCRMLS is preparing to undergo a transformative moment, unveiling a new name and rebranding that reflects the unity and direction of our evolving organization,” NCRMLS CEO Daniel Jones said in a statement.

“This integration promises a seamless transition and enhanced technology, ensuring our members can continue working efficiently and effectively without disrupting their local MLS system. We are excited to embark on this journey of progress and innovation together, shaping the future of the MLS. NCRMLS’s expansion into Georgia demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to modernize real estate by embracing innovation and collaboration to empower professionals in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia to serve consumers better.”

According to the announcement, the move over to NCRMLS for the Georgia MLSs will go live in first-quarter 2025.

Founded in 2016, NCRMLS — which is based in Castle Hayne, North Carolina — is a wholesale cooperative MLS. This means that member associations and MLSs pay NCRMLS a wholesale price per member and then charge their members a retail price of their choice to access the MLS.